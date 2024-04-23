Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Popped 8.8% Today

Shares of renewable energy finance company NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) jumped as much as 8.8% in trading on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter 2024 financial results. Shares were up 7.5% at 2:30 p.m. ET and holding steady gains for the day.

Delivering against low expectations

NextEra Energy Partners investors have been expecting the worst as interest rates rise and the company must maneuver around refinancing some projects. But in the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $257 million and funds from continuing operations of $0.75 per share. Analysts were expecting just $0.12 in funds from operations.

Funds available for distribution increased from $156 million a year ago to $164 million, and management reiterated their guidance of $730 million to $820 million in cash available for distribution in 2024. That will also enable a dividend run rate of $3.73 by the end of the year, with a targeted growth rate of 6% through at least 2026, similar to past guidance numbers.

Closer to stability

Each quarter that passes, NextEra Energy Partners provides more answers on how they will finance the business long term and generate enough cash flow to pay out its dividend. This quarter, the company said it has a path to refinance some of its subsidiaries, and that will provide more certainty around cash flow and debt.

Repowering is also taking place, which will improve the performance of some existing assets in the system. I think all this combined puts the company in a solid position to improve cash flow long term. However, it may be a rocky ride as financing deals play out. Today, that volatility was on the investors' side.

Should you invest $1,000 in NextEra Energy Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextEra Energy Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,211!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Popped 8.8% Today was originally published by The Motley Fool