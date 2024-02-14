Why Nintendo Stock Popped Today

Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) stock got a lift last week after reporting surprisingly strong results in its most recent quarter -- sales up 8% year over year, and profits per share up 18%. Further helping matters, Nintendo predicted that its operating profits through the end of fiscal 2024 will rise twice that -- 35%, to as much as 510 billion yen.

One week later, on Wednesday, Nintendo shares are on the rise yet again -- up 2.4% through 12:12 p.m. ET. The reason this time isn't earnings, though, but a potential solution to the one sour note Nintendo struck with investors last week.

The trouble with Nintendo Switch

Sales of Nintendo's once-popular Switch video gaming console continued to slide in the most recent quarter, falling 8% year over year to 13.7 million units, The Fly reported at the time. That's not surprising for a console in its seventh year of production, which is starting to show its age. It does, however, suggest that now might be a good time for Nintendo to give the product a refresh --- or even an entirely new "skin."

Enter The Wall Street Journal, which in yesterday's hard copy reported that although Nintendo "has given no official indication of a launch, [it is] is widely believed to be working on a successor to its Switch console." That seems a safe guess. Nintendo has never before gone seven full years between new console introductions. This suggests that Nintendo's sales (and earnings) could be due for a boost shortly after the next new console comes out -- and Nintendo's stock could enjoy a boost even sooner.

That's the good news for investors. The bad news, as the Journal pointed out, is that Nintendo stock is already up 22% over the last three months in anticipation of this announcement.

Is Nintendo stock a buy?

This raises the obvious question: Has this train already left the station? Is it too late to buy Nintendo stock and enjoy the skyrocketing stock price that would presumably follow the announcement of a new console?

Story continues

I don't think it is too late.

Valued at $68.5 billion in market capitalization, Nintendo stock, at less than 21 times earnings, doesn't look too expensive for a growth stock. Furthermore, once you back out Nintendo's sizable cash reserves, the company's enterprise value is 20% cheaper than its market cap, yielding an EV/earnings valuation of less than 17x.

Is it conceivable that releasing a new console, selling a lot of new consoles, and selling a lot of Nintendo games for that new console could help to grow Nintendo's earnings by 17% or so a year over the next few years? Yes, I think that's entirely conceivable. And if it happens, Nintendo stock would be a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nintendo right now?

Before you buy stock in Nintendo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nintendo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Nintendo Stock Popped Today was originally published by The Motley Fool