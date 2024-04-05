Why are NJ gas prices about to jump? Here is why you'd better fill up now.

A Shell station attendant fills up cars at Lanes Mill and Burnt Tavern Roads in Brick Friday, May 19, 2023.

You might want to fill 'er up.

New Jersey prices at the pump are expected to jump by as much as 30 cents a gallon this month as producers make the shift to more expensive summer gasoline, analysts say.

It's an increase that happens every year, but it is likely to be more noticeable this spring in part because the components used to make gasoline during the winter were particularly cheap, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service, a research group.

"The difference this year is much more dramatic than previous years," Kloza said. "We're really talking about seven or eight states that are about to see some really big gasoline increases this month."

New Jersey's average gas price is $3.26 a gallon, 2 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA Fuel Gauge Report. If prices rise by 30 cents a gallon, a motorist filling up a 12-gallon tank would pay about $42.72, or $3.60 more.

Gas prices are likely to get increased attention with an election year underway, even though experts say many of the forces that determine the cost — Russia's war with Ukraine, the policies of oil producing countries, the hurricane season, for example — are beyond the reach of U.S. policymakers.

“Renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure and increasing tension in the Middle East spiked oil prices recently,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with the cost of oil accounting for roughly 60% of what we pay at the pump, there will likely be some upward pressure on prices.”

For its part, the United States has been the world's largest producer of crude oil since 2018. It produced an average of 12.9 million barrels a day last year, a record, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

New Jersey's gasoline prices are 30 cents a gallon lower than the national average, according to AAA, but that gap is expected to close in mid-April, when the Northeast replaces winter-formulated gasoline, made with more inexpensive butane, with gasoline formulated for the summer.

The reason for the shift? Butane can contribute to ground-level ozone and smog in warmer weather, AAA said.

Kloza said it will be the first of two spikes facing consumers this year. The next jump could come in August when hurricane season ramps up, potentially disrupting refineries. But he predicts prices will ease this fall as demand declines.

In the short-term, though, "you're going to catch up with the rest of the country," Kloza said.

