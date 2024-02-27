Why Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Stocks Slipped Today

The arrival of a potential new rival in an important product category dinged the share prices of pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday. Both slumped by around 1% on the day, contrasting unfavorably with the slight (0.2%) gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Viking invasion

The pharmaceutical star of the day was neither of those two companies. Instead, the spotlight shone on the lesser-known Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). On Tuesday, Viking announced that the weight-loss drug it is currently developing performed well in a phase 2 clinical trial.

According to the company, VK2735 achieved its primary endpoint and all of its secondary endpoints. Patients who received the drug demonstrated statistically significant declines in weight compared to those who received a placebo. Viking added that the treatment was generally safe and well tolerated in the study.

The company's share price, not surprisingly, more than doubled on the good news. Weight-loss drugs are the hot pharmaceutical category of the moment particularly in the U.S., which has a long-standing problem with obesity.

Not a threat...yet

If VK2735 does well in late-stage testing and ultimately wins Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, it will pose a direct threat to Novo Nordisk. The Danish company is the entity behind the ultrapopular Wegovy obesity drug, while Eli Lilly is also aggressively pushing into the space with Zepbound -- its Mounjaro diabetes treatment recently FDA-approved for weight loss under the new brand name.

The segment is quickly becoming crowded, but there's little reason for Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly shareholders to push the panic button yet. The former has successfully exploited its early-mover advantage with Wegovy. Meanwhile Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical industry powerhouse that can bring a lot of financial and marketing muscle to bear to make Zepbound a hot item on the market.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Stocks Slipped Today was originally published by The Motley Fool