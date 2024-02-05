Why Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$79.70 and falling to the lows of CA$66.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nutrien's current trading price of CA$68.64 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nutrien’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Nutrien Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Nutrien is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$97.44, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Nutrien’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Nutrien?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Nutrien, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since NTR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NTR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NTR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Nutrien has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Nutrien, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

