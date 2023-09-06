Here’s Why NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Outperformed in Q2

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, markets performed well, and the S&P 500 index (“S&P”) and the Russell 1000 Growth Index returned 8.7% and 12.8%, respectively. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund Institutional and Retail shares also performed well in the quarter returning, 13.2% and 13.2%, respectively. The macroeconomic environment continued to support the portfolio beyond the company-specific news. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On September 5, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $485.48 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 14.08%, and its shares gained 253.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.199 trillion.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): NVDA shares were our next top contributor in reaction to blowout 1Q results and 2Q guidance. The company reported revenue of $7.2 billion and EPS of $1.09, 10% and 18% ahead of expectations. Revenue guidance for 2Q of $11 billion was 53% above expectations. The artificial intelligence arms race kicked-off by generative AI applications ChatGPT and Alphabet’s Bard has generated tremendous demand for Nvidia’s next generation graphic processors. NVDA is the leading designer of graphics processing units (GPU’s) required for powerful computer processing. Over the past 20 years, the company has evolved through innovation and adaptation from a predominantly gaming-focused chip vendor to one of the largest semiconductor/software vendors in the world. Over the past decade, the company has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of over 20% while expanding operating margins and, through its asset light business model, producing ever increasing amounts of free cash flow. Following 1Q’s strong results, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA stated in the company’s press release, “[a] trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.”

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 175 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of second quarter which was 132 in the previous quarter.

