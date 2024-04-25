Why A.O. Smith Stock Is Down Today

Lou Whiteman, The Motley Fool
2 min read
0
In this article:

Water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) had a solid first quarter, but warned some of those sales were likely pulled forward from future quarters.

Investors are focused on what is to come, sending A.O. Smith shares down 7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

A lukewarm quarter

A.O. Smith is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial and residential water heaters and water treatment products. The company earned $1 per share in the first quarter on sales of $978.8 million, a mixed result relative to Wall Street's consensus estimate of a $0.98-per-share profit on $996 million in sales.

Lower steel costs helped fuel profitability, and A.O. Smith said it saw strong commercial demand in the U.S. China is also producing sales growth despite ongoing macroeconomic issues in the country.

The company reaffirmed its previous guidance for earnings of between $3.90 and $4.15 per share in the quarter on sales of between $3.97 billion and $4.05 billion. That's within range of Wall Street's expectations of $4.08 per share on $4.01 billion in sales. But A.O. Smith said first-quarter shipments did include some pull-forward of demand ahead of a March 1 price increase.

Is A.O. Smith a buy following its earnings report?

A.O. Smith's global reach is allowing it to benefit both from a energy efficiency-driven replacement cycle in the U.S. and growth in emerging markets including India and China. But China remains a wild card due to geopolitical tensions and concerns about the sustainability of growth, and residential demand remains caught up in the broader housing industry story.

All in, it appears likely to be a solid, though not spectacular, year for the company. With the shares up 24% over the last year heading into earnings season, investors appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach to how the year develops.

Should you invest $1,000 in A. O. Smith right now?

Before you buy stock in A. O. Smith, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and A. O. Smith wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,186!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends A. O. Smith. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why A.O. Smith Stock Is Down Today was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dow (DOW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    DOW earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Why Unilever Stock Jumped Higher on the Market's Down Day

    Many companies are struggling with slumping consumer demand, but Unilever isn't one of them.

  • Mortgage Rates in the US Climb for a Fourth Week to Reach 7.17%

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US increased for a fourth straight week.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.17%, up from 7.1% last week, F

  • Why Textron Stock Crashed 12% on Thursday

    At 17 times earnings and 10% growth, is this defense contractor a buy or a sell ?

  • US Revives Net Neutrality to Establish Authority Over Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators reinstated net neutrality rules that aim to ensure everything on the internet is equally accessible, reclaiming authority over broadband service and setting the stage for legal challenges.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push

  • Cathie Wood’s Fintech ETF Bleeds Assets After 93% Return Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s retail army has gone AWOL all year – even in her best-performing exchange-traded fund.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManDespite a 27% rally in its biggest h

  • Meta stock tanks as aggressive AI spending worries Wall Street

    Shares of Meta took a nosedive after the company announced its aggressive AI spending plans.

  • Check Point Software's Products and Licenses Revenue Falls In Q1, Stock Slides

    Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $598.80 million, beating the consensus of $595.12 million. The American-Israeli enterprise security solution provider's adjusted EPS of $2.04 beat the consensus of $2.01. Revenue from Products and licenses declined 7.1% to $100.3 million, Security subscriptions increased 15.4% year over year to $263.4 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.2% year over year to

  • Bill Gross Says Stick to Value Stocks, Avoid Tech as US Yields Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross offered some advice to investors as Treasuries and equities slumped Thursday after some worrisome US economic data: “Stick to value stocks, avoid tech for now.”Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeti

  • Honda planning to expand its electric vehicle efforts in Canada, Toyota expands in Indiana

    Honda plans to invest $11 billion, with the help of joint venture partners, to build out its electric vehicle efforts in Canada as it prepares for future demand in North America for the automobiles. Honda expects to add at least 1,000 more workers for the two new facilities. There's also plans for a cathode active material and precursor processing plant through a joint venture partnership with POSCO Future M Co. and a separator plant through a joint venture partnership with Asahi Kasei Corp.