Here’s Why Oakmark Global Fund Sold Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Global Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Oakmark Global Fund showed robust absolute gains in the fourth quarter. The fund returned 7.56% in the quarter compared to an 11.42% Return for the MSCI World Index. For the calendar year, the fund returned 17.25% compared to 23.79% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Global Fund featured stocks such as Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) provides products and services for enterprise information technology environments. On January 8, 2024, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stock closed at $104.66 per share. One-month return of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) was 3.82%, and its shares gained 20.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a market capitalization of $287.702 billion.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Global Fund stated the following regarding Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL):

"We sold the remainder of our long-time holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) (U.S.) during the quarter. The Fund first purchased shares in the company in 2006, back when it had ambitious plans to integrate all of its enterprise software applications into a simple solution named Fusion. Now Fusion is the perennial market leader, and management’s stewardship has greatly benefitted shareholders. More recently, the company enjoyed successes through its merger with Cerner and the acceleration of its cloud infrastructure business. We exited our position as it approached our estimate of intrinsic value."

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is in 29th position our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 88 hedge fund portfolios held Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) at the end of third quarter which was 84 in the previous quarter.

