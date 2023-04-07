Here’s Why Oceaneering (OII) Outperformed in Q4

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small/Mid Cap Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 10.47% net of fees compared to a 7.43% return for the Russell 2500 Index. Security selection drove the fund to outperform in the quarter while allocation modestly detracted from the performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) is engineered services and products, and robotic solutions provider. On April 6, 2023, Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) stock closed at $17.19 per share. One-month return of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was -11.80%, and its shares gained 16.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a market capitalization of $1.722 billion.

Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Strategy made the following comment about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), a global provider of engineered products, services and robotic solutions for a variety of end markets, benefited from improved operating performance and profitability across all its business units. We maintain a position, as we believe the company’s strong portfolio of technologically advanced products and services remains well‐ positioned to benefit from a recovery in its offshore activity. Additionally, we believe the company’s Mobile and Subsea Robotics may garner increased interest moving forward, as automation lowers on‐site personnel requirements and enables remote supervisory control."

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 23 in the previous quarter.

