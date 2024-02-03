Why Oklahoma City Realtors are doubling down on DEI initiatives even as critics decry them

Undaunted by attacks on DEI — "diversity, equity and inclusion" — OKC-area Realtors are plunging forward with it to get their ranks aligned with the changing makeup of Oklahoma City.

Members of five boards of Realtors and four other real estate-related groups met recently for an event billed as "Celebrating Diversity Together." Realtors are state-licensed real estate agents who also are members of the trade group National Association of Realtors, which encourages state and local boards to form DEI committees.

Whether or not it's called "DEI," promoting diversity isn't new to OKC-area Realtors, who see it as a natural extension of their obligation to uphold fair housing laws prohibiting discrimination.

"We are very proud of the event and the initiatives that we are taking as organizations," said Adam Majorie, CEO of the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors.

Other Realtor groups participating were the Edmond Board of Realtors, the Midwest City-Del City-Moore Association of Realtors, the Norman Board of Realtors and the Oklahoma Association of Realtors.

DEI programs not 'Marxist,' and actually are good for business, Oklahoma Realtors say

DEI, rather than "Marxist to its core" and better called "divide, exclude and indoctrinate," as state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters has declared, efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion are smart business decisions, Majorie said.

Ironically, long-term improvements in DEI among Realtors, and in the companies they work with, mostly as independent contractors, could depend on schools, he said.

"It is incumbent upon Realtor organizations at all levels to ensure our membership represents and reflects the communities we serve," Majorie said. "There are two main paths. One, ensuring historically underrepresented demographics are exposed to the real estate profession at an earlier age; and two, charting a path where being a real estate professional is not a second or third career.

"To change our membership demographics, we need to make real estate education available within our schools, particularly in high school. This will ultimately change the demographic makeup of our membership and licensees."

Oklahoma City is more diverse than ever, said Gary Jones, government affairs director for the Metro Association of Realtors, who emceed the diversity conference.

OKC is more diverse than local, state and national Realtors

Realtors are state-licensed real estate agents who also are members of the trade group National Association of Realtors.

Jones said OKC is 58% white, 16% Hispanic, 14% Black, 5% Native American and 3% Asian American, with 2% reporting two or more races, or other.

To compare, national Realtor membership last year was 81% white — up from 77% in 2022 — 5% Black, 5% Asian/Pacific Islanders, 1% Native American and 3% other, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Membership in the Oklahoma Association of Realtors at the end of January was 90.8% white, 3.5% Hispanic, 2.5% Black and 1.6% Asian American, the state group says.

In the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors, membership is 87% white, 3% Black, 3% Hispanic, 2% Native American and 3% other, the local group says.

"New members tended to be more diverse than experienced members. Among those who had two years or less of experience, 41% were minorities which is up from 37% (in 2022)," the Realtors reported.

State and OKC Realtor demographics weren't immediately available, but Jones said there is work to be done for real estate business, especially residential, to "better reflect the community it serves."

Here are several real estate organizations working on DEI initiatives, in addition to the Realtors. Each participated in "Celebrating Diversity Together."

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers, organized by and for Black Americans in real estate before Realtors accepted them as members, has been active in Oklahoma City for decades. Members are called "Realtists." The local chapter is the United Oklahoma Association of Realtists.

Mission: "to enhance the professional and business conditions of (Realtists) by strengthening the consumer capacity of Black, minority, and emerging target market segments that Realtists serve. And by promoting the real estate industry in general, utilizing economic, political, legal, and social leverage to remediate disparate and discriminatory housing and property ownership policies and practices prevailing in the United States."

Vision Statement: "The Realtist Association will foster the expansion of inter-generational wealth creation by Black households through promotion and retention of elevating levels of real property ownership investments sustained by (our) enduring commitment to preservation and fulfillment of the Realtist credo, 'Democracy in Housing.' ”

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals has had an OKC chapter since 2017.

The national group describes itself as "a purpose-driven organization that is propelled by a passionate combination of entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage and the advocacy of its members. Our mission is to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership."

It does so by:

" Educating and empowering the real estate professionals who serve Hispanic homebuyers and sellers."

" Advocating for public policy that supports the trade association’s mission."

"Facilitating relationships among industry stakeholders, real estate practitioners and other housing industry professionals."

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance was founded in 2020.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a relatively new organization, founded in 2020. Chuck Wells is 2024 president of the OKC chapter. He said about 4% of Oklahomans are LGBTQ+.

Mission: "Advocate. Elevate. Celebrate. Advocate for fair housing for all and promote LGBTQ+ homeownership. Elevate professionalism in the industry through education and networking. Celebrate diversity and inclusion in our members and allied partners."

Vision: "To create a world free of housing discrimination.​"

Oklahoma City does not yet have a chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America.

Oklahoma City does not yet have a chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America. However, Valorie J. Filippo, a member of the Edmond Board of Realtors, is working with other Realtors to form one. AREAA, founded in 2003, has 43 chapters across the United States.

Mission: "Dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities by creating a powerful national voice for housing and real estate professionals that serve this dynamic market."

Realtors and others attend "Celebrating Diversity Together" Jan. 17 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

