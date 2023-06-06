Why Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) Could Be Worth Watching

Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$21.41 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$9.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Optiva's current trading price of CA$9.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Optiva’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Optiva Still Cheap?

Optiva appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at CA$9.15 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of CA$7.46. This means that the opportunity to buy Optiva at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Optiva’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Optiva?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Optiva, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -1.7% next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe OPT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OPT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Optiva (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

