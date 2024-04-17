Here’s Why S&P Global (SPGI) Declined in Q1

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was 11.5% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 10.6%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 11.4%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s 9.0% return for the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Wedgewood Partners featured stocks like S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital, commodity and automotive markets. On April 16, 2024, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) stock closed at $408.56 per share. One-month return of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) was -3.63%, and its shares gained 16.01% of their value over the last 52 weeks. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has a market capitalization of $ 130.844 billion.

Wedgewood Partners stated the following regarding S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) contributed negatively to performance during the quarter. The Company grew organic revenues +11% in its last reported quarter as capital markets, especially for borrowing, are wide open for business. Even with a strong economy, the Federal Reserve is still signaling that they are ready and willing to cut rates, albeit at a slower pace than the one assumed just a few months ago. Having only recently recovered from a decade-long yield famine, fixed-income investors are becoming desperate once again, making concessions to issuers in order to lock in rates for fear they will not see these coupons for another generation. This hyper-2inancialization of the U.S. and global economy will continue for the foreseeable future and that S&P Global's pricing and capital formation services should continue to enable it."

