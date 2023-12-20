Here’s Why Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Surged in Q3

Scout Investments, Inc, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc, released the “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Major equity indices began the quarter on a positive note, but as the quarter progressed, they succumbed to increased interest rates and economic concerns. Large caps outperformed mid and small caps in a restricted market driven by a number of giant tech and media businesses that controlled the performance of the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) engages in the development of data integration and software solutions for the intelligence community. On December 19, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock closed at $17.95 per share. One-month return of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was -8.84%, and its shares gained 176.15% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a market capitalization of $39.059 billion.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund made the following comment about Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock moved higher on hopes that it could win business from the U.K.’s National Health Services and as customer counts grew rapidly in the latest quarterly report for the company’s new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Palantir also won a significant new contract with the U.S. Army in September, which should last through 2026. The debate on the street is how fast Palantir can monetize its new commercial customers. After the quarter closed, the company announced an enhanced marketing deal with a major auditing and consulting firm."

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 31 hedge fund portfolios held Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) at the end of third quarter which was 39 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.