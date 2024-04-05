Here’s Why Palm Valley Capital Added Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)

Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released the “Palm Valley Capital Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund increased 1.04% compared to 2.46% and 5.69% gains for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Morningstar Small Cap Index, respectively. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Palm Valley Capital Fund featured stocks like Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) provides regulated natural gas distribution services. On April 4, 2024, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) stock closed at $36.75 per share. One-month return of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) was -2.52%, and its shares lost 24.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has a market capitalization of $1.385 billion.

Palm Valley Capital Fund stated the following regarding Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"During the quarter, we purchased Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN). Founded in 1859, NW Natural is a natural gas utility operating in Oregon and Washington. While the company targets long-term earnings growth of 4%-6%, earnings per share in 2024 are expected to decline by 7% to 15%. Earnings are being pressured by above average investments in the utility’s infrastructure and higher than expected inflation. In response, management filed for a rate increase with regulators in December 2023, which would provide the utility with a 10.1% return on equity. If approved, new rates are expected to go into effect in November and should move earnings in 2025 closer to our normalized estimate of $2.80/share. NW Natural is currently trading at 13x our normalized EPS estimate and 1.2x tangible book value—both near historical lows. The firm has increased its dividend for 68 years in a row, and the stock offers a 5.3% yield. While there remains uncertainty related to regulatory decisions and interest rates, at its current price, we believe we’re being adequately compensated for risk assumed."

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) was held by 11 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 9 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

