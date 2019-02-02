Here’s Why Pantera Capital Thinks This Bitcoin Bear Market is Different

Dan Morehead, the CEO of bitcoin investment firm Pantera Capital, says everyone needs to chill out about the current Crypto Winter.

Morehead reminded the myopic industry that the crypto space had weathered similar bear markets before, and this one actually bodes well for the future of bitcoin and blockchain.

‘Underlying Fundamentals Are Much Stronger’

Dan Morehead More

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead | Source: TechCrunch/Flickr

“This is actually our second Crypto Winter,” Morehead said on Laura Shin’s podcast Unconfirmed (audio below).

