Why Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Could Be Worth Watching

While Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Parsons’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Parsons?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Parsons today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $94.83, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Parsons has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Parsons?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Parsons' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PSN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

