Why PDD Holdings Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) were falling today as the parent of Pinduoduo and Temu was swept up in the broader fallout after a Hong Kong court ordered liquidation of China Evergrande Group, which was once China's biggest real estate developer.

As a result, the stock was down 7.6% as of 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday.

Image source: Getty Images.

China risk rears its head again

U.S.-listed stocks were down broadly with the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) down 1.9% at the same time.

Though the event doesn't seem to have a direct impact on PDD Holdings, it highlights yet another troubled area of the Chinese economy and shows that a recovery in the world's No. 2 economy does not seem to be in the offing.

PDD has been the rare Chinese tech stock to deliver strong returns in recent years as the company continues its rapid growth despite the broader challenges in China. However, investors might be taking the opportunity to collect profits on PDD, fearful that continued economic weakness in China could weigh on the stock.

What's next for PDD?

The gains of PDD's stock have come as the company continues to take market share from Alibaba and JD.com with its popular social-commerce model as deals on Pinduoduo are driven by group buying. Its discount e-commerce site Temu has also taken off in international markets, giving it exposure outside of China, though it's unclear if Temu is profitable.

Thus far, PDD has demonstrated the effectiveness of its business model and growth strategy, but all growth stories eventually slow down, and troubles in the Chinese economy are likely to impact the business sooner rather than later, especially as news like the Evergrande liquidation comes out.

Investors seem to be reacting to that reality today.

Should you invest $1,000 in PDD Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in PDD Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and PDD Holdings wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in JD.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why PDD Holdings Stock Was Falling Today was originally published by The Motley Fool