Why People Have Such Low Hopes for Their Savings Accounts — and How To Change That

South_agency / Getty Images

The highest interest rates in more than 20 years are bad news for anyone borrowing money for a house or car. But for savers, the current conditions offer the best opportunity in two decades to compound wealth — but that opportunity is passing many people by.

Read: Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

A new GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,000 adults found that most people have low expectations for their savings accounts in the coming year — and considering the circumstances, it’s not hard to understand why.

“The past couple of years have made it hard for people to save money,” said Joel Ohman, certified financial planner and CEO of InsuranceProviders.com. “The cost of goods has increased dramatically while income has not. That makes it harder to save.”

Even so, not all hope is lost. Here’s a look at the tepid expectations savers have for the coming year and what they can do to boost their prospects — and their bank accounts.

Most People Aren’t Even Hoping — Much Less Planning — for Five Figures

The study found that roughly three out of four people — about 74% — hope to save less than $10,000 in the coming year. Bear in mind, that’s not their plans, just their most optimistic aspirations — and for the most part, the optimism is underwhelming.

The two biggest groups — about 17% and 15%, respectively — think they can sock away between $2,500 and $5,000 or $5,000-$10,000. That’s the good news, but those lofty ambitions represent fewer than one in three savers.

About 12% expect to save a more modest $1,000 to $2,500 and another 12% are aiming for $500-$1,000. About 7% think they can put away $100-$500, but 11% more have their sights set on a slim, double-digit savings goal that caps out at $100.

Interestingly, the youngest adults ages 18-24 are the most optimistic, with Gen Z most likely by several percentage points to aim for savings of $15,000 to $20,000 or even more than $20,000.

Story continues

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

In Fairness, $10K is a Lot of Money for One Year — Especially This Year

Most personal finance experts recommend saving one dollar for every 10 you earn. According to that standard, you’d have to make $100,000 a year to save $10,000. But six figures is not the norm.

“Considering the median household income in the U.S. is only around $70,000, it’s no surprise that Americans struggle to save anything,” said Bethany Hickey, a personal finance expert with Finder. “$10,000 is nearly 15% of the median income.”

Saving Money Is Hard When You Have To Spend More of It To Get Less

Any discussion on this topic can’t ignore the reason that savings yields are so impressively high in the first place — the Fed raised interest rates because the dollar has been hemorrhaging purchasing power.

“Inflation is eating away at everyone’s wallets,” said Hickey. “So many people may be in a constant state of emergency just trying to afford their living expenses.”

That leaves little room to squirrel away cash no matter how attractive the yield may be.

Savings Yields Are One Side of the Interest Rate Coin. The Other Is Debt.

Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer Consolidation, has spent the last year watching people shelve their savings goals to confront all the borrowing that rapidly rising prices have forced on the country.

“High debt is more common for many Americans in the wake of the high inflation rates we’ve experienced in the last few years,” he said. “Focusing on paying off those debts feels far more essential than building a savings fund for many cash-strapped people. Unfortunately,

low savings goals put many people at risk of being unable to fund major emergencies without resorting to loans or credit cards, setting them up for even more debt in the future.”

But it’s hard to think about the future when the present is so dire for so many.

“Right now, many people are struggling to meet their obligations, much less save anything at all,” said Kendall Meade, certified financial planner at SoFi.

Meade explained that as of Q2 2023, credit card balances increased by $45 billion to reach a high of $1.03 trillion. Over the past year, the average credit card interest rate has increased by about 5%, now above 20% interest. And as interest rates increase on variable debts, people’s payments go up as well. This has left many people living paycheck to paycheck and those with credit card debt having even higher payments.

“Many of those with credit card debt who are just able to afford the minimum payments are not even able to cover the interest accruing,” she continued, “so even without spending more on the credit card their balances may be increasing.”

Saving Isn’t Easy, but It Is Possible

The last year has presented both once-in-a-generation challenges and opportunities for saving money, increasing household wealth and achieving financial security. The key is to embrace the opportunities while mitigating the challenges.

Start Small and Adopt a ‘Something Is Better Than Nothing’ Mentality

The 11% aiming for the bare minimum of $1 to $100 in annual savings are probably struggling the most — but they might just be approaching the coming year with the right frame of mind.

It’s easy to throw up your hands and say that things are so difficult that you can’t possibly save anything. But with time and compounding, even next to nothing is infinitely better than actual nothing.

“For those who have little to no expectations of how much they want to save, I’d say keep it that way for a little while if you’re struggling,” said Hickey.

“Focus on what you can save instead of what you should. For example, you can set up small, automatic transfers to a high-yield savings account, such as $10 per paycheck. Once you’ve gotten used to saving small amounts and your morale is boosted, you can set some realistic goals based on what you can reasonably afford.”

Budget, Automate and Educate

Chartered financial analyst Greg Wilson, a real estate investor who retired from his financial services career at 42 to found ChaChingQueen and DadisFIRE, has spent a year watching his clients stall in their savings goals to put out more immediate financial fires.

“Many people struggle with setting higher savings goals due to the immediate pressure of covering daily expenses and servicing debt,” he said. “To improve this, individuals can start by creating a defined budget to track income and expenses, setting clear and measurable savings goals, and automating savings to ensure a certain amount is set aside regularly.

“Financial literacy programs can also help people understand the importance of saving and how to effectively manage their finances.”

Trim Spending Wherever You Can

For many, even the most modest of savings goals will be out of reach without spending cuts — but just tiny budgetary pruning can be enough to turn your current zero into a small but growing emergency fund.

“To save more, people need to cut their spending to the basics,” said Ohman. “A lot of people think the basics include all the things that they currently spend money on. But eating out, subscriptions, memberships, and recreation are not the basics. Those things are extra.”

Eliminating small pleasures isn’t easy or even healthy, but it can be productive and worthwhile as long as it’s a transitory measure that supports a building phase.

“When you realize that cutting back temporarily can give you control over your financial future, you may be more willing to take the step,” said Ohman.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why People Have Such Low Hopes for Their Savings Accounts — and How To Change That