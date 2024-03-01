Why Plug Power Stock Jumped This Week, but Dropped Friday Morning

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock was having a banner week, at least through Thursday. The stock had soared by more than 20% heading into the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday morning. But shares plunged after the market got a look at that report.

Still, as of late Friday morning, Plug Power stock was trading about 6% higher than where it started the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was some good news in the company's earnings report, but investors still decided to sell the news.

No longer worried about remaining a "going concern"

Perhaps the best news from the company was a change from what it said in its last quarterly report.

In its third-quarter report, management stated, "[W]e continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability." At that time, it officially issued a "going concern" warning to let investors know there was a chance that it would not survive as a business.

But on Friday, the company said it "has concluded that there is no longer substantial doubt of the company's ability to continue as a going concern." In a previous business update, CEO Andy Marsh told investors that although Plug Power had already reached an agreement with an investor to potentially issue another $1 billion worth of shares to raise capital, that might not be necessary.

For the full year, Plug Power's revenue grew by 27% to $891 million, a record for the company. It's now generating more revenue from green hydrogen production plants that have begun operations.

Focus on financials

CEO Marsh is also saying the right things. "Recognizing the past challenges with cash management, we are dedicated in 2024 to bolstering our financial profile," he said. But 2023 revenue did miss the analysts' consensus estimate of over $915 million.

After the stock's sharp rise in the lead-up to Friday's report, many investors decided to take profits. That's understandable, as it's still too soon to know if Plug Power will make it to profitability without having to raise more capital.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Plug Power Stock Jumped This Week, but Dropped Friday Morning was originally published by The Motley Fool