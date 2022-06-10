U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,906.93
    -110.89 (-2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,498.47
    -774.32 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,342.07
    -412.15 (-3.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.57
    -50.29 (-2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.73
    -1.78 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.20
    +20.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0102 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1590
    +0.1150 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0185 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2310
    -0.1470 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,377.92
    -811.06 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.24
    -19.36 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Why Porsche is turning to startup builder UP.Labs to solve its biggest problems

Kirsten Korosec
·5 min read

John Kuolt hates the term "incubator" — at least when describing UP.Labs, a new venture that launched this week with inaugural partner Porsche.

"It has a connotation that we aren't," the CEO and founder of UP.Labs told TechCrunch.

So what is UP.Labs beyond the "building transformative companies" tagline on its website?

Look closely and some trace DNA from the GP/LP venture capital world might be spotted. However, UP.Labs is not a venture firm, even though it emerged from -- and operates in parallel with -- UP Partners. And it's not a corporate accelerator or incubator, although it is building startups and working with corporations.

In the world of venture and startups, UP.Labs appears to sit alone.

The new company, which launched during Up Summit 2022 in Bentonville, Arkansas, is structured as a venture lab with a new kind of financial investment vehicle.

The premise, Kuolt explains, is to address the world's most pressing problems around transportation and mobility by working with corporations.

"We start with the question, how do we go solve big core problems for corporations?" he asked. "Our thesis, we believe, is the shortest road to a faster, cleaner, safer, more accessible future."

Kuolt and UP.Labs President Katelyn Foley both spent years at BCG Digital Ventures, the venture capital and incubation arm of the Boston Consulting Group. It was here that the pair gained experience in launching dozens of startups — more than 200 in all — for corporations.

UP.Labs, the pair say, is different. The details around UP.Labs' partnerships, particularly around the financial structure, matter.

UP.Labs starts by locking in a corporate partner. Porsche is the first, and another corporation will follow as early as this summer, according to Foley.

Under the three-year agreement with Porsche, UP.Labs will establish six companies, or two a year, with new business models focused on the automaker's core activities such as predictive maintenance, supply chain transparency or digital retail, Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman and member of the Porsche AG executive board on finance and IT, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The important nugget, Kuolt said, is that the foundation of every startup will be built off a corporation's — in this case, Porsche's — biggest problems. Once that big, pressing problem is identified, the startup is formed and key talent including proven entrepreneurs, product leaders, and technologists are hired.

In the beginning, the firm dissects the corporation to find all problems. UP.Labs identified 217 over at Porsche and whittled them down to a set of problems and accompanying ideas that would solve them. An investment committee that includes UP.Labs, Porsche and Up Partners, the venture firm that will back these startups, narrows them down to the final pair that the team will start incubating. By the end of the year, the first two startups will be launched, funded and staffed with a CEO, executives and other talent.

The startups will be focused on technology-based solutions, according to Kuolt. However, he added that since the companies they'll be working with are in the industrial, physical and moving worlds, there may be some hardware components to them as well.

Companies like Porsche need the format and access to talent that UP.Labs will provide, Kuolt said.

"Porsche is really good at building great cars, chassis and motors," he said. "But in order to create the best data science platform that make these cars super smart and integrate with the city — to have that level of sophistication from a software and data science perspective, you need the best data science product people in the world that come from companies like Snapchat, Google, Facebook. And those are people that they can't hire on their own. And they know that."

But Kuolt contends it's more than just the talent play that makes the UP.Labs model attractive.

Corporations trying to tap top talent and create new businesses or products may pay an outside firm or launch their own in-house incubator. Both are problematic, Kuolt said.

The pay-for-service model is too short-term, and startups take at least three years to mature, he said. Under the corporate incubator model, the employees that built the startup may be dissatisfied if it succeeds and they don't get equity. And if the startup tanks, the corporation loses.

UP.Labs has created a corporate investor venturing agreement in which its partner corporation can own up to 25% of the founder's shares. UP.Labs doesn't allow the corporate partner to invest more than their pro rata in any of the financing rounds because it can make it difficult to attract talent and future investors. Kuolt also noted that if they own more than 25%, depending on accounting principles, they would have to consolidate this business into the rest of their conglomerate, "which no one wants to do."

After three years, a corporate partner like Porsche will have the option to acquire the remaining shares of the startup. They will use a third-party valuation firm to determine the fair market value.

"This is important because the CEOs of these large companies, like Porsche and the VW Group, would never allow a third party to touch all their core stuff in their factories if they don't own it," he said. "And so, they allow us to do it. They allow [the startup] to tackle the big problem because they can go to sleep at night knowing they're gonna own it in three years. They know that the first three years of a startup is the hardest part, and that's where you need those great entrepreneurs with equity."

Recommended Stories

  • Nasa boss: I believe ET is real

    Intelligent alien life is likely because the universe is so big, the head of Nasa has said.

  • Biden jokes press can go 'swimming in the pond' at summit

    STORY: Biden was targeted for criticism by two fellow leaders in speeches that followed his opening address in Los Angeles in which he laid out his plan for a new U.S. economic partnership with Latin America.Biden faced sharp pushback over his decision to cut out Washington's three main regional antagonists, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which spurred a boycott by some leaders led by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.Biden also appeared to take a swipe at members of the media at the dinner he hosted later that evening, at the swanky Getty Villa."And the press, they tell me you're welcome to go swimming in the pond, if you'd like."

  • Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA

    President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a speech at the Port of Los Angeles on inflation and the actions the administration has taken to lower prices and address supply chain issues.

  • Workers rescued from chocolate tank at M&M's factory in Pennsylvania

    Two workers were rescued after falling into a chocolate tank at the Mars/M&M's factory in Pennsylvania. The condition of the worker was not immediately released.

  • Musk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter Inc., which has been upended by the billionaire’s threat to walk away, attracted a bevy of big-name backers and Silicon Valley mainstays. There were some notable exceptions.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ram

  • Two M&Ms Factory Workers Rescued After Falling into a Vat of Chocolate

    Both workers spent over an hour stuck in the tank before being removed and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

  • Woman blown away by boyfriend’s $30,000 financial request: ‘You’re his partner, not an ATM’

    He accused her of "putting money over his happiness."

  • DocuSign stock falls on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi, Brad Smith, and Julie Hyman discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The U.S. hasn't yet entered a recession -- which is officially defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth -- but runaway inflation, stagnant wages, food shortages, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil could all break this fragile economy's back in the near future. If that happens, growth stocks will fall further as value stocks become even more attractive. Altria is the top tobacco company in America.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is No Reason to Buy the Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split has taken effect, and it is now trading on an adjusted basis. Let's take a closer look at why Amazon's more profitable segments and a relatively inexpensive valuation should be the basis for your investment decisions on this stock. Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split does not change your share of the ownership pie.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    ChargePoint, Autoliv, and QuantumScape look like excellent long-term bets, despite the near-term headwinds they face.

  • 3 Reasons Why Moderna Stock Is so Cheap Right Now

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is in poor shape. Unfortunately, when investors take a closer look at why Moderna's stock is so inexpensive, they probably won't want to make that purchase. The most obvious reason Moderna's stock is so cheap is that the market (and public) have moved beyond buying shares of heavily hyped vaccine stocks.

  • Three Half-Point Fed Hikes Priced In; Treasury Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ramps Up, Y

  • This hedge-fund manager called inflation early. He now says consumer prices will finish 2022 at a level that ‘screams failure by the Fed.’

    Inflation has yet to peak and has only gotten worse since 2021, Tim Magnusson, chief investment officer of Garda Capital Partners, tells MarketWatch.

  • Disney’s Abrupt Firing of Peter Rice Is Just the Latest Drama the Stock Doesn’t Need

    A top executive at Walt Disney is leaving nearly a year after renewing his contract in what might be just the latest headache for the entertainment giant and its stock. The media giant said Thursday that Dana Walden would succeed Peter Rice as chairman of general entertainment content, effective immediately. Rice joined Disney (ticker: DIS) in 2019 as part of the 21st Century Fox acquisition.

  • Warren Buffett is using these 3 top stocks to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • Ford: Buy the Dip?

    More than a century ago, Henry Ford transformed the way people traveled from one place to another. The Blue Oval has since become an iconic brand with a loyal customer base. The big question today is, can Ford (NYSE: F) stay as relevant for another century?

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    The stock market has decimated tech stocks, and many fast-growing companies are down significantly from their all-time highs. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are down more than 50% off their all-time highs, creating an optimal time to pick up some shares. The Trade Desk stands at the top among independent advertising technology (adtech) companies that operate outside the walled gardens of Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook.

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.