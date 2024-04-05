Why Precious Metals Stocks Were Glittering This Week

Precious metals stocks over the past few days have been, well, precious. That's because many of them rose on the back of increases in the materials they mine and sell.

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL), for one, notched a double-digit increase by rising almost 13% in price over the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ditto for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW), which advanced by 11%. Slightly behind but still posting a healthy gain was Ero Copper (NYSE: ERO) and its 8%-plus rise.

These metals are becoming much more precious

The performance and share price trajectory of any company in precious metals, of course, depends a great deal on the demand for those materials. Happily for Hecla, Sibanye Stillwater, Ero, and their many peers, they are having quite the run lately.

Over the last month, the S&P GSCI Precious Metals index has risen by nearly 11%, notably outpacing the bellwether S&P 500 index for stocks. Over the past week alone, against a slightly (1%) slumping S&P 500, the S&P GSCI Precious Metals' gain has topped 5%.

Prices for both gold and silver have been notching new highs lately. One of the major drivers has been the widespread expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. Lower rates tend to drive up the prices of precious metals as they are becoming more competitive with safety investments like bonds. Gold, silver, and the like are considered more inherently valuable than bonds, which pay less interest as rates decline.

Adding to this is the development of the massive Chinese economy. The country's real estate sector is in notoriously poor shape, and investors there have been reallocating their money into assets considered relatively stable and safe. For many, this means precious metals.

Compounding all that, a relatively shaky geopolitical situation is making central banks around the world nervous. In such an environment, central banks like to hedge by stocking up on such materials.

Story continues

Can this rise last?

The million-dollar question, of course, is whether this rally is sustainable. I feel it is, not least because Fed officials have see-sawed back and forth somewhat about their eagerness for those rate cuts, and meanwhile, overseas investors and central banks remain jittery. Gold, in particular, is a comforting investment for many individuals and institutions, and they should continue to seek comfort in that and other valuable metals.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hecla Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Hecla Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hecla Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,345!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Precious Metals Stocks Were Glittering This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool