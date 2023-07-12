Why Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Could Be Worth Watching

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$27.01 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$19.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Premier Investments' current trading price of AU$20.16 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Premier Investments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Premier Investments Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Premier Investments’s ratio of 10.85x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 8.9x, which means if you buy Premier Investments today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Premier Investments should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Premier Investments’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Premier Investments generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Premier Investments. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PMV seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on PMV, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PMV for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on PMV should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

