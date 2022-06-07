U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.04
    +15.61 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,028.45
    +112.67 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,110.90
    +49.53 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.34
    +13.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.09
    -0.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    +9.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    -0.0640 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5240
    +0.6230 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,918.74
    -1,345.92 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.37
    +9.74 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Why Primetime Partners is betting on the "ageless" population

Catherine Shu
·6 min read

Age tech isn’t for elderly people only. It’s for anyone who wants quality of life as they age. That’s where Primetime Partners comes in.

The venture capital firm was started in 2020 by Abby Levy, who co-founded Thrive Global with Ariana Huffington, and Alan Patricof, founder of Greycroft Partners. For Primetime Partners, “age tech” can touch almost every sector of what Patricof calls the “ageless population:” health tech, fintech, consumer tech, prop tech and many more.

Primetime now has 23 portfolio companies, including: RocketDollar, which helps people save more quickly for retirement with alternative asset investing; Home Care Genie, an insurtech that provides products for home care; Aidaly, which helps family caregivers find financial reimbursements; Yes Hearing, a concierge-style service for hearing aids; and Kindra, a direct-to-consumer startup for menopause-related products.

Primetime also conducts its own research about the senior demographic, dispelling many myths along the way. For example, there is a perception that older adults are less online or willing to spend money than their younger counterparts.

But according to Primetime’s data, there are 50 million seniors in the United States, and they are the fastest-growing population segment, increasing at three to six times the rate of the rest of the country. From now until 2030, 10,000 to 12,000 people are retiring daily — and they are spending money online. Among those retirees, 75% are likely to make a purchase online and 44% rank the internet as their top preferred source of health information.

The impact of COVID-19

Primetime was launched and getting ready to fundraise just as COVID lockdowns hit the United States. “Alan and I were on the phone in April 2020, saying should we just pause on this until there is a better landscape?” Levy said. “I really credit Alan with saying that now is actually the best time to be moving forward and, in fact, we made four investments while concurrently fundraising because we saw so much opportunity in this space.”

Fundraising also moved rapidly. The majority of Primetime’s inaugural $50 million fund ($30 million) was raised in about a month and it closed three months later.

COVID also increased interest in age tech by entrepreneurs, Levy added.

“COVID dramatically changed that because every person in our country somehow became a caretaker for someone who was older or became aware of what it is to age in our country or in general,” she said, adding “Entrepreneurs and founders, frankly, all have personal stories now, personal pain points, somehow related to aging that were really accelerated or emphasized during COVID.”

Primetime’s portfolio

Levy said Primetime looks for “companies that tackle big issues, like the issue of social isolation among seniors, retirement and financial security and businesses tackling the fact that there are very few products on the shelves that address menopause, which 50% of the population will experience, including 50 million women over the age of 50 in the U.S. alone.”

For example, Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, the founder and CEO of Kindra, told TechCrunch in an email that the company also wants to “destigmatize menopause and dispel the taboo, so women feel informed, comfortable and empowered throughout their menopause journey.”

Primetime has also invested in a number of fintech companies, including ones that deal with liquidity, financial planning and retirement. Those are issues that are relevant to any adult, regardless of age. For example, someone in their 30s or 40s might not only need to plan for their own retirement, but also help their parents or other relatives.

RocketDollar CEO Henry Yoshida told TechCrunch that its average users are in their mid-to-late 40s up to their 70s, making a mix of people who are planning to retire and those who have already retired.

Levy highlights the gender and age diversity of founders in Primetime’s portfolio. “I think many of these issues are top of mind for women who are caregivers. In our portfolio, 10 of the 23 founders are women, but I want to emphasize that the CEOs are women. It’s not just a founding member on a founding team, 10 of the 23 companies have a female CEO.”

The fund is also working hard to attract older founders who are 50 plus. “As you can imagine, that’s quite challenging because there are a lot of reasons why people in their 50s and 60s who want to take on the intensity, pressure and stress of going through founding a startup,” Levy said. “I wish we had more, but we have four businesses that are founded and led by CEOs age 50 plus and we would love more, absolutely.”

Limited partners, customers and collaboration

Primetime works closely with portfolio companies on developing marketing and distribution strategies. Its portfolio is split evenly between enterprise and DTC businesses, with some overlap.

Levy said when she co-founded Primetime, her assumption was there were only three types of enterprise customers: health plans or payors; senior living resident operators; and the government. But “as we’ve progressed, the industry has continued to diversify,” she said. “Additional enterprise customers are all the hospital systems, then all of the risk-bearing entities, like an Oak Street or a Landmark, and employers that have also come up as a different customer base.”

Employers have also become an important customer base. For example, one of Primetime’s employer-focused portfolio companies is called Empathy, which helps them offer bereavement leave.

Several of Primetime’s investments focus on the “sandwich generation,” or people who are taking care of both children and aging parents or other relatives.

“Family caregiving is a very big topic in our country, especially with 50 million unpaid, untrained family caregivers who on average spend $7,000 out of pocket helping their loved ones every year,” Levy said. “We have about four businesses that are in and around family caregiving because we believe it’s a tremendous opportunity to serve this audience, and they’re a real resource and asset for everybody.”

Primetime’s limited partners include three nursing home operators and two hospital systems, who also help the fund do due diligence.

“What’s interesting is that because of our horizontal or cross-cutting expertise, we have become very friendly with other venture funds that are vertically oriented, that are digital health or healthcare services or fintech, etc.” said Levy.

“We’ve actually been brought into many deals because of the collaborative nature of other funds saying ‘hey, you guys are experts in this population, why don’t you come in? And if you know anything about venture capital, especially in today’s competitive environment, it’s very unusual to have that kind of invite.”

Hormonal health is a massive opportunity: Where are the unicorns?

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News Chooses Tucker Carlson Over Jan. 6 Hearing, Drawing Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- Fox News won’t show continuous live coverage of Thursday’s first televised hearing into the deadly attack on the US Capitol, putting the conservative news outlet at odds with its competitors.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealUS Probes Binance Over Token T

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Warns on Economy as Russia Claims Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin warned that key industrial sectors are facing major slowdowns even as he highlighted signs of economic strength, underlining the challenges the Kremlin faces as the impact deepens of international sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Product

  • These 2 Hospitality REITs Are Finally Priced To Buy

    After a difficult two years, the hospitality sector is bouncing back. Most of the U.S. population is vaccinated with more countries opening up their borders. Now could be a prime time to buy undervalued hospitality real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high growth potential. These types of REITs can provide diversification from typical stocks and a hedge against inflation. Related: Tired of Wild Market Swings? Discover The Advantages of Non-Traded REITs Apple Hospitality REIT Apple Hospital

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Ur

  • Two senators unveil their crypto regulation proposal

    Introduced by Sens. Lummis (R-WY) and Gillibrand (D-NY), the bill aims to create clarity for regulators and the crypto industry to safeguard investors and consumers.

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • Rivian Touts Cash Reserves At First Shareholder Meeting; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge higher in choppy session after Target profit warning

    U.S. stocks rose slightly in turbulent trading Tuesday following a profit warning from Target that renewed concerns about the economic outlook.

  • What Is a Solo 401(k) and Self-Employed 401(k)?

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.

  • EcoMap Technologies raises $3.5M seed funding round

    EcoMap creates platforms to help people navigate ecosystems, compiling all the important players and resources in an industry such as technology.

  • ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. "Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said. "Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsA

  • LME in court again, faces US$15.3 million suit from trading firm Jane Street Global for cancelling nickel futures trades

    The London Metal Exchange (LME) is being sued for a second time in less than a week, as legal challenges mount over its decision to suspend and cancel nickel futures trades in March. Jane Street Global Trading, a quantitative trading firm, filed a judicial review against LME on Monday and is seeking US$15.3 million from the exchange. Both LME and its clearing house have been named as defendants. Jane Street Global's suit follows a US$456 million lawsuit filed by affiliates of American hedge fund

  • Stocks gain on improved sentiment, crude at $120

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets rose on Monday on signs of an easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related and other restrictions by China and as investors took expected interest rate hikes in coming days in their stride despite crude oil hitting $120 a barrel. Sterling rose ahead of a confidence vote in Parliament that Prime Minister Boris Johnson won, but a rebellion by 148 of his 359 Conservative Party lawmakers dealt a serious blow to his authority. A Wall Street Journal report that Chinese regulators are concluding probes into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, as well as the easing of domestic pandemic-related curbs, have bolstered sentiment, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

  • Tencent-Backed Firm G7 Merges With Alibaba-Backed E6

    (Bloomberg) -- G7 Connect Inc., a fleet management company backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has agreed to merge with its smaller competitor E6, which counts a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as an investor, bringing the two Chinese platform giants together as shareholders in the combined firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Indicators

  • Singapore Eyes Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Products Set to Use Comm

  • Chemours Receives Gold Medal From EcoVadis for Its Sustainability Program

    Chemours is a different kind of chemistry company – focused on working together with our suppliers, customers, communities, and employees – to create a better world through the power of our chemist...

  • Apple Unveils New iPhone Software, Next-Generation Mac Computer Processor

    Apple on Monday touted its iOS 16 smartphone software and second-generation Mac processor in two new laptops.