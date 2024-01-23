Why Are Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Soaring Today

What Happened:

Shares of consumer products behemoth Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) jumped 5.2% in the morning session after the company reported second-quarter results with EPS exceeding Wall Street's expectations. Looking ahead, full year EPS guidance was raised and now stands above Consensus expectations. On the other hand, volume and organic growth missed, leading to a slight revenue miss. Despite this, Proctor & Gamble maintained its top-line outlook for the full year with expectations for growth in the two to four percent range, showing the company is staying on target. Overall, it was a mixed quarter, with the improved outlook likely to raise investors' optimism. After the initial pop the shares cooled down to $154.20, up 4.3% from previous close.

What is the market telling us:

Procter & Gamble's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 0 moves greater than 5%. In context of that, today's move is indicating the market considers this news meaningful, although it might not be something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

Procter & Gamble is up 3.7% since the beginning of the year, and at $154.20 per share it is trading close to its 52-week high of $157.09 from August 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Procter & Gamble's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,626.

