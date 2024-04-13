Why Pueblo's housing market has been sluggish

New residential real estate figures released this week indicate Pueblo's market is not showing signs of significant improvement during the first three months of the year.

In March, new listings were down 10.8% since February and down 5.2% when compared to last March, said Dave Anderson, spokersperson for the Pueblo Association of Realtors.

"Total inventory dropped 3.5% to just 602 properties. Pending sales are down 9.5% from March 2023 and are minus 11.3% year to date," Anderson said.

The median sales price fell 4.7% in March and is down 1.3% year to date at $311,000, as sellers continue to offer price reductions to help get their properties sold, Anderson said. The two positive numbers for the month were a slight increase to list price received at 98.6% and a drop of average days on the market to 90 days.

"We sit at three months’ supply of homes to sell with few buyers as higher interest rates continue to be a holdup for many potential buyers. Builders continue to move slowly with just 14 new housing permits obtained in March,” Anderson explained.

The Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association is set to host its monthly class and lunch meeting starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St.

The class will focus on radon in Colorado with David Wright, of Expertech Environmental. Lunch speakers are Bruce and Cindy Tjosvold of Keller Williams Performance Realty who will cover the radon laws and forms necessary for landlords.

Cost is $18 for members or $25 for non-members. For reservations call and leave a message or text 719-251-2257.

Comcast RISE offering 100 small business grants in Pueblo

During a Comcast RISE event Monday (from left) Gary Amella of Comcast, Pueblo City Council Member Dennis Flores and Pueblo Chamber Director Duane Nava, took part in announcing grant opportunities for 100 small business owners in Pueblo.

Comcast RISE is offering comprehensive grant packages that include $5,000 cash, business coaching sessions, education resources, plus creative production and technology makeover assistance to 100 Pueblo small businesses.

Eligible business owners in Pueblo and Pueblo County can apply May 1-31. Applications are accepted online at ComcastRISE.com.

"Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program is built to help businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth," according to a press release issued Tuesday.

“Comcast is committed to empowering small businesses in our communities,” said J.D. Keller, senior vice president of Comcast’s Mountain West Region. “The Comcast RISE program will deliver innovative and impactful resources that can make a lasting impact on small businesses in Pueblo.”

Joining Comcast during an annoucement event Tuesday was Pueblo City Councilor Dennis Flores and Pueblo Chamber Director Duane Nava.

Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Southeastern Colorado Water Convenservancy and Aurora at odds over farm purchase, 2003 agreement

The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Board of Directors voted unanimosuly Tuesday to pass a resolution declaring the city of Aurora's pending purchase of an Otero County farm as a violation of a 2003 intergovernmental agreement.

General Manager of Aurora Water Marshall Brown told the board Aurora intends to spend $80.4 million to buy 5,200 acres of land and the water used to irrigate most of the land, according to a press release from Chris Woodka, senior policy and issues manager for the conservancy. Aurora proposes to use the water for three years out of every 10 and lease the water back to a farming company, C&A Companies for the remaining seven years.

Brown stressed that Aurora wants to keep farming alive in the Arkansas Valley and the city believes the purchase would not violate the intergovernmental agreement. Southeastern representatives claim the sale violates the agreement which cleared the way for Aurora to use Fryingpan-Arkansas Project facilities to move water out of the Arkansas River basin into the South Platte River basin under a 40-year contract with the Bureau of Reclamation.

The central purpose of the 2003 agreement "is to prevent Aurora from purchasing any additionalagricultural water rights and permanently transferring those rights out of the basin for permanent use," according to Woodka.

Welding Fundamentals class April 20 at Pueblo Community College

An introduction to welding class will be hosted by the Pueblo Corporate College program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the college's room GC138, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The introduction to process-based welding includes general lab and welding safety in preparation for work on cutting processes and grinding. Course fee is $395, but scholarships are available to Pueblo County residents and would reduce the cost to $45.

To register, go to pueblocorporatecollege.com and type “welding” in the search box.

Colorado Creative Industries grant helps Chavez Huerta

Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy's Mexican Folk Dance and Ballet Folklorico program received a $2,000 Colorado Creative Industries grant for its "Bailes de Aztlan," or "Dances from the Chicano Ancestral Homeland" project.

The Colorado Creative Industries Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade awarded the grant to help preserve, celebrate and document the local artistic traditions and heritage of Pueblo.

“By celebrating Colorado's folk and traditional arts, we preserve values and traditions that are passed from generation to generation,” said Eve Lieberman, director. “The recipients will help carry on the diversity, culture and heritage of Colorado communities, offering all of us the opportunity to realize the rich history our state holds.”

The Folk and Traditional Arts Project Grants seek to enhance community well being, cultural identity, economic vitality, and sense of place especially in areas that are often underrepresented in the contemporary art space.

