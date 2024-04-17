Why You Should Replace Daily Work Tasks With AI To See If Your Paycheck Is at Risk

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched in November 2022, fear of job security has increased among the workforce, and with good reason. The chatbot is capable of numerous tasks and some workers may be in danger of being replaced with AI. Some of the jobs in peril include teachers, coders, writers, day traders, graphic designers, accountants, and customer service agents, per Business Insider.

In addition, millions are expected to change careers because of AI. According to a recent report by the McKinsey Global Institute, “By 2030, activities that account for up to 30 percent of hours currently worked across the US economy could be automated–a trend accelerated by generative AI.” The report projects an additional 12 million occupational shifts will take place through 2030 as a result of Al and “women are 1.5 times more likely to need to move into new occupations than men.”

AI can be an advantageous powerful tool and boost productivity, but it can also threaten the personal finances of many. Knowing if Al is a risk to your paycheck is essential so you can adapt.

1. Understanding the Impact of AI

While we know that AI can perform certain job tasks, it’s vital to see how well it can deliver results compared to human productivity. “For the past two weeks, I’ve used cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools in every aspect of my day-to-day existence, from my job to my personal life,” Christopher Mims, a writer for Wall Street Journal explained in his piece about AI. “Here’s my verdict: The last time I had an experience this eye-opening and transformative was after I bought my first smartphone.”

2. The Cognitive Revolution

AI isn’t just a groundbreaking technology that is altering the landscape of the workplace, it’s also moving us into a socioeconomic transformation known as the Cognitive Revolution.

The Cognitive Revolution, the automation of cognitive tasks performed by knowledge workers, “has important parallels to the early Industrial Revolution when physical labor was automated,” Mims stated in his piece. “The Cognitive Revolution may also lead to millions of knowledge workers being pushed out of their jobs, especially those in roles that consist largely of tasks AI can do.”

3. Experience the Ability of AI

AI can streamline tasks to help increase efficiency, but it can’t do everything. “One thing we can’t automate away, for example, is taste, and we’ll still need professionals who can steer AI, polish its output, and create reference materials to be fed into it in the first place,” Mims wrote.

AI has the potential to abolish jobs that mostly consist of assignments that can be automated but for now, there are benefits to employing humans. “There still has to be a person using and coordinating all those AIs, however, along with doing the abstract thinking that, for now, remains the sole domain of humans,” Mims reported.

