Why We Like The Returns At Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alphabet:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$88b ÷ (US$402b - US$82b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Alphabet has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alphabet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Alphabet .

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Alphabet. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 62%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Alphabet has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 151% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

