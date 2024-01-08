Why We Like The Returns At Anglo American Platinum (JSE:AMS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Anglo American Platinum's (JSE:AMS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Anglo American Platinum is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = R38b ÷ (R177b - R57b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Anglo American Platinum has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%.

JSE:AMS Return on Capital Employed January 8th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Anglo American Platinum compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Anglo American Platinum.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Anglo American Platinum Tell Us?

Anglo American Platinum is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 96%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Anglo American Platinum thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Anglo American Platinum's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Anglo American Platinum can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 125% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Anglo American Platinum we've found 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

