Why We Like The Returns At Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bermaz Auto Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM323m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM490m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Bermaz Auto Berhad has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured Bermaz Auto Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bermaz Auto Berhad Tell Us?

Bermaz Auto Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 92%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 31%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Bermaz Auto Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Bermaz Auto Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

