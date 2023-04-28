Why We Like The Returns At Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dynacor Group's (TSE:DNG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dynacor Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$18m ÷ (US$97m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Dynacor Group has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 1.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Dynacor Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Dynacor Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 50%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Dynacor Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Dynacor Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Dynacor Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 89% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Dynacor Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

