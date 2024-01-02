Why We Like The Returns At Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Encore Wire, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$565m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$161m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Encore Wire has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Encore Wire compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Encore Wire.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Encore Wire. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 153% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Encore Wire is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Encore Wire can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Encore Wire that you might find interesting.

