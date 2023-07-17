Why We Like The Returns At Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Fortescue Metals Group's (ASX:FMG) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fortescue Metals Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$8.5b ÷ (US$28b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Fortescue Metals Group has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Fortescue Metals Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Fortescue Metals Group's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Fortescue Metals Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 33%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 52%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Fortescue Metals Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 862% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fortescue Metals Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

