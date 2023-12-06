Why We Like The Returns At Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Fortinet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$7.5b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Fortinet has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Fortinet

roce

In the above chart we have measured Fortinet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fortinet.

What Can We Tell From Fortinet's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Fortinet. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 32%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 132% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Fortinet has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 49%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Fortinet is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 253% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

While Fortinet looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FTNT is currently trading for a fair price.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.