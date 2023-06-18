Why We Like The Returns At Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Gas Malaysia Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = RM542m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Gas Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gas Malaysia Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Gas Malaysia Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 137% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 55% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Gas Malaysia Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, Gas Malaysia Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 41% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Gas Malaysia Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

