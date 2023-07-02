Why We Like The Returns At Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Genetec Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM83m ÷ (RM517m - RM95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Genetec Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Genetec Technology Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genetec Technology Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Genetec Technology Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 370%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Genetec Technology Berhad has. And a remarkable 2,600% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Genetec Technology Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

