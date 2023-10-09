Why We Like The Returns At Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hammond Power Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = CA$79m ÷ (CA$339m - CA$130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Hammond Power Solutions has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hammond Power Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hammond Power Solutions here for free.

So How Is Hammond Power Solutions' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Hammond Power Solutions. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 38%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 71% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Hammond Power Solutions has. And a remarkable 881% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Hammond Power Solutions does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

