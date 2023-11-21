Why We Like The Returns At Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = RM1.2b ÷ (RM6.2b - RM1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 176%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 23% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad that you might find interesting.

