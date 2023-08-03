Why We Like The Returns At Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Horizon Oil's (ASX:HZN) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Horizon Oil is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$50m ÷ (US$201m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Horizon Oil has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Horizon Oil has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Horizon Oil. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 284% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 36% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Horizon Oil's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Horizon Oil has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And a remarkable 137% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Horizon Oil that you might find interesting.

