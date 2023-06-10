Why We Like The Returns At Hour Glass (SGX:AGS)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Hour Glass' (SGX:AGS) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hour Glass:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = S$213m ÷ (S$1.1b - S$217m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hour Glass has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hour Glass' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hour Glass, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Hour Glass. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 60%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Hour Glass can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Hour Glass does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

