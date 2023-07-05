Why We Like The Returns At Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Illinois Tool Works' (NYSE:ITW) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Illinois Tool Works is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = US$3.9b ÷ (US$16b - US$5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Illinois Tool Works has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Illinois Tool Works compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Illinois Tool Works. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 43%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 22% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Illinois Tool Works has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 101% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Illinois Tool Works can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Illinois Tool Works and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

