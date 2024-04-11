Why We Like The Returns At Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Innovative Solutions and Support's (NASDAQ:ISSC) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Innovative Solutions and Support is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$8.6m ÷ (US$56m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Innovative Solutions and Support has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Innovative Solutions and Support's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Innovative Solutions and Support.

So How Is Innovative Solutions and Support's ROCE Trending?

Innovative Solutions and Support has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 21% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 28% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Innovative Solutions and Support's ROCE

To bring it all together, Innovative Solutions and Support has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

While Innovative Solutions and Support looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic for ISSC helps visualize whether it is currently trading for a fair price.

