Why We Like The Returns At IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at IRadimed's (NASDAQ:IRMD) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on IRadimed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$19m ÷ (US$87m - US$7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, IRadimed has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IRadimed compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IRadimed here for free.

What Can We Tell From IRadimed's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at IRadimed are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 89%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On IRadimed's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that IRadimed can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 67% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if IRadimed can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with IRadimed (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

