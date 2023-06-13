Why We Like The Returns At Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kim Loong Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM246m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM171m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kim Loong Resources Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 40% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Kim Loong Resources Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 81% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Kim Loong Resources Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

