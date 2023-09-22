Why We Like The Returns At Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Mensch und Maschine Software's (ETR:MUM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mensch und Maschine Software is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = €46m ÷ (€167m - €57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mensch und Maschine Software has an ROCE of 42%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Mensch und Maschine Software's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mensch und Maschine Software here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Mensch und Maschine Software. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 42%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 63%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Mensch und Maschine Software thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Mensch und Maschine Software's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Mensch und Maschine Software is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 108% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

