Why We Like The Returns At Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = RM43m ÷ (RM174m - RM46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Teck Guan Perdana Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 33%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 165%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Teck Guan Perdana Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 26%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has. And with a respectable 61% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Teck Guan Perdana Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

