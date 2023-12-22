Why We Like The Returns At W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for W.W. Grainger:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$8.1b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, W.W. Grainger has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured W.W. Grainger's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering W.W. Grainger here for free.

So How Is W.W. Grainger's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from W.W. Grainger. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 41%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at W.W. Grainger thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, W.W. Grainger has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if W.W. Grainger can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with W.W. Grainger and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

