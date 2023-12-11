Why do Rhode Islanders love low-numbered license plates? Here's what we found

One of the most talked-about license plates in Rhode Island state history is Plate 7.

If you haven’t heard the story before, here’s the gist. In 1986, Joseph T. McDevitt transferred the plate to Carmine Carcieri. A few weeks later, The Providence Journal got a tip, which turned out to be true, that Carcieri had paid a whopping $25,000 for the low-numbered license plate.

When the governor’s office found out about it, the Department of Transportation took back the plate, with Deputy Director Thomas Harrington calling the transaction “certainly unethical.”

Carcieri sued and lost, and then one governor’s administration later, the much-talked-about plate 7 ended up on the car of Gov. Bruce Sundlun’s wife as a Christmas gift.

In 2005, Carcieri did get the lucky number 7 plate back, only to give it up years later, as The Providence Journal reported. All of this has been headline-making news at every step of the way, and a popular headline, too, because Rhode Islanders love low-numbered plates. The lower, the better.

Which brings us to our What and Why RI question this week, sent in by a reader who self-identified as being infatuated with low-numbered plates.

Why do Rhode Islanders like low-numbered license plates anyway, and what’s the origin?

What’s the origin of low-numbered license plates?

Rhode Island first issued license plates in 1904, even before the first mass-produced Ford Model T was out on the road.

The first plate was given ceremoniously to Dr. Rowland Robinson, the brother of the state senator who was a key legislator in creating car registrations. The South Kingstown resident was also one of the first people to have a car in Rhode Island.

“A lot of people didn’t have cars. The governor probably didn’t have a car, because most people did not have cars when they first registered,” said Richard Dragon, author of the book “Registered in RI” and a collector of license plates. The first plate was originally offered to Sen. Benjamin Robinson, “apparently, and he said, well I don’t have a car, but his brother did so he got the first plate that’s been in the family ever since.”

(It should be noted here to avoid confusion that the Rhode Island governor also drives a Plate 1, but it’s marked with two state seals and is a different plate than the first registration.)

In that first year of registration, 850 plates were given out, according to Dragon.

Since then, any plate that's four digits or less has become a desirable plate, formally called “preferred plates.” Passenger plates that have just two letters or one letter and two to three digits also fall into this category.

Why do Rhode Islanders love these plates?

In one of his last acts before leaving office in 1994, Gov. Bruce Sundlun approved the transfer of plate number 7 to his wife's car.

The first thing to know is that it appears Rhode Islanders were fascinated by low-numbered plates from the outset.

In the early days, a directory called “Who Is It?” was published so people could “look up the elite as they passed in their Merry Oldsmobiles,” as a 1955 Providence Journal article reminiscing about the past put it.

The people with these low plates were labeled as the elite early on.

In 1969, an article tried to describe why the low-numbered plates had become so appealing.

“To some they really do represent a status symbol that sets them apart,” the article states. “Other motorists are convinced that low numbers give them immunity from being stopped by law enforcement officers; the record clearly indicates otherwise. Others feel such a plate helps gain them favored treatment from the doorman at the hotel or a restaurant.”

The plates also have a history of being handed out as political favors, a sign that you know someone or someone you know knows someone.

And who doesn’t want other people to think they’re important?

“My perspective as a license plate collector is ... what you would expect. Everyday people want to show that they are important, and that they’ve made it,” Dragon said. “Our culture has determined that having a low-numbered license plate is a way of doing that.”

He speculated that Rhode Island’s penchant for celebrating people who have deep roots in the state probably has something to do with the appeal. Since the registrations are passed down like family heirlooms, if you have one of the low-numbered plates, there’s a decent chance your family is old Rhode Island.

Are Rhode Islanders the only ones who feel this way about license plates?

This cultural status symbol didn’t happen in every state, but Rhode Island is not the only state with a license plate culture.

Massachusetts has a similar feeling toward low-numbered plates. Illinois is known to have strong feelings as well. New Hampshire certainly does, with former New Hampshire Gov. John H. Sununu writing in his book “The Quiet Man” that his distribution of low-numbered license plates is how he helped George H. W. Bush win a 1988 Republican Primary.

And then there’s Delaware, the only state where you can buy and sell license plates on the open market, as Carcieri tried to do. There, Plate 20 sold for $410,000 in 2018.

“People say to me there’s no place like Rhode Island,” Dragon said. “But it without a doubt pales compared to Delaware. All the states do.”

How do you get a low-numbered license plate in Rhode Island?

In 2002, then-Gov. Lincoln Almond laughs at a joke before pulling the first card in the state's lottery for low-numbered license plates. The lottery system ended after 2003.

After the Plate 7 saga, Gov. Lincoln Almond swore to take the politics out of license plates and started a lottery system in 1995. But, while that was very popular with Rhode Islanders, it didn’t last, and the last one was held in 2003.

Now, the plates are part of the Governor’s Preferred Plates program, which covers passenger plates with one letter and one to three digits; two letters and one to two digits; and one to four digits (1-9999). It also covers commercial, combination and motorcycle plates with one to four digits (1-9999); antique plates (1-2000); suburban and veteran plates with one to three digits (1-999); and National Guard and public plates with one to two digits (1-99).

People can request a low-numbered plate from the governor’s office at governor.ri.gov/constituent-services/preferred-license-plate-request by filling out an online form.

There’s a sense that it’s not as hard as it used to be, but there’s still murkiness around the process. It’s hard to say exactly how those requests are being handled.

The Providence Journal is currently appealing a denied public record request made in June 2022 for a list of all individuals who had been assigned a "preferred plate" in the previous 18 months.

What and Why RI is a weekly feature by The Providence Journal to explore our readers' curiosity. If you have a question about Rhode Island, big or small, email it to klandeck@gannett.com. She loves a good question.

