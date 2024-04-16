Why is Richard Corcoran getting so much money to lead New College of Florida?

New College President Richard Corcoran will make more than $1 million during 2024, a figure that includes a recently awarded $200,000 bonus.

Make Corcoran prove he’s worth a million

Sarasota’s New College of Florida, the smallest college in the state's educational system, is going to pay its president a salary and compensation in league with Florida's largest universities.

Richard Corcoran will earn more than $1 million with his $200,000 bonus. He was already paid more than $800,000 a year, including base salary and perks.

Student living conditions and food quality have improved, enrollment has increased and significant funds have been raised since he took the helm in March 2023. But isn’t that what a president is supposed to do anyway? Presidents of major Florida colleges accomplish all of this for far less financial reward and compensation.

It is a paradox that such a small school is burdened with the “Million Dollar Education Man.” The real question is this: Do the results justify the money?

Rich Unger, Sarasota

Learn from Hamilton, who endorsed rival

I recently finished reading Ron Chernow’s book, “Alexander Hamilton.” Then I saw the musical “Hamilton” at the Van Wezel. Both were wonderful!

I was struck by a letter from Hamilton that Chernow quotes in the book. The year was 1800 and a presidential election was looming.

Hamilton decided to endorse his longtime rival, Thomas Jefferson, rather than his former colleague, Aaron Burr.

In doing so, Hamilton wrote the following: “As to Burr, there is nothing in his favour. His private character is not defended by his most partial friends. He is bankrupt beyond redemption, except by the plunder of his country. His public principles have no other spring or aim than his own aggrandisement. . . If he can, he will certainly disturb our institutions to secure to himself permanent power and with it wealth.”

Does this remind you of anyone (perhaps a current presidential candidate)?

As Hamilton’s character sings in the musical, “I have never agreed with Jefferson once; we have fought on like 75 different fronts. But when all is said and all is done, Jefferson has beliefs. Burr has none!”

No matter our political affiliations, let’s learn from Hamilton as well as our recent history and apply those lessons to the election of 2024.

Scott Ferguson, Sarasota

Plenty of reasons to kick out Biden

We have seen the Biden administration forgive more than $150 billion in student loan debt.

This is an affront to those millions who paid back their loans and those who shunned educational opportunities so as not to take on huge debts. This is shameless pandering for votes.

We have also seen Biden forcing automakers to produce electric vehicles. A whole swath of the U.S., from Montana to Maine, where subfreezing temps are standard in winter months, saw serious failure of EV batteries to perform.

After paying more for electric vehicles, buyers are shocked at the drop in resale value.

We won’t even get into the border disaster or foreign wars or inflation, but the above are ample reasons to seek change in the 2024 elections.

Richard D. Paolillo, Nokomis

