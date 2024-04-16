Why is Richard Corcoran getting so much money to lead New College of Florida?

Sarasota Herald-Tribune
3 min read
0
New College President Richard Corcoran will make more than $1 million during 2024, a figure that includes a recently awarded $200,000 bonus.
New College President Richard Corcoran will make more than $1 million during 2024, a figure that includes a recently awarded $200,000 bonus.

Make Corcoran prove he’s worth a million

Sarasota’s New College of Florida, the smallest college in the state's educational system, is going to pay its president a salary and compensation in league with Florida's largest universities.

Richard Corcoran will earn more than $1 million with his $200,000 bonus. He was already paid more than $800,000 a year, including base salary and perks.

Write to us: How to send a letter to the editor

Student living conditions and food quality have improved, enrollment has increased and significant funds have been raised since he took the helm in March 2023. But isn’t that what a president is supposed to do anyway? Presidents of major Florida colleges accomplish all of this for far less financial reward and compensation.

It is a paradox that such a small school is burdened with the “Million Dollar Education Man.” The real question is this: Do the results justify the money?

Rich Unger, Sarasota

Learn from Hamilton, who endorsed rival

I recently finished reading Ron Chernow’s book, “Alexander Hamilton.” Then I saw the musical “Hamilton” at the Van Wezel. Both were wonderful!

I was struck by a letter from Hamilton that Chernow quotes in the book. The year was 1800 and a presidential election was looming.

Hamilton decided to endorse his longtime rival, Thomas Jefferson, rather than his former colleague, Aaron Burr.

In doing so, Hamilton wrote the following: “As to Burr, there is nothing in his favour. His private character is not defended by his most partial friends. He is bankrupt beyond redemption, except by the plunder of his country. His public principles have no other spring or aim than his own aggrandisement. . . If he can, he will certainly disturb our institutions to secure to himself permanent power and with it wealth.”

A scene from the national touring production of "Hamilton," which came to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, in Sarasota, March 26-April 7.
A scene from the national touring production of "Hamilton," which came to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, in Sarasota, March 26-April 7.

Does this remind you of anyone (perhaps a current presidential candidate)?

As Hamilton’s character sings in the musical, “I have never agreed with Jefferson once; we have fought on like 75 different fronts. But when all is said and all is done, Jefferson has beliefs. Burr has none!”

No matter our political affiliations, let’s learn from Hamilton as well as our recent history and apply those lessons to the election of 2024.

Scott Ferguson, Sarasota

Plenty of reasons to kick out Biden

We have seen the Biden administration forgive more than $150 billion in student loan debt.

This is an affront to those millions who paid back their loans and those who shunned educational opportunities so as not to take on huge debts. This is shameless pandering for votes.

We have also seen Biden forcing automakers to produce electric vehicles.  A whole swath of the U.S., from Montana to Maine, where subfreezing temps are standard in winter months, saw serious failure of EV batteries to perform.

After paying more for electric vehicles, buyers are shocked at the drop in resale value.

We won’t even get into the border disaster or foreign wars or inflation, but the above are ample reasons to seek change in the 2024 elections.

Richard D. Paolillo, Nokomis

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Why is Richard Corcoran drawing CEO-type money to lead New College?

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Monday aimed at countering China’s purchase of Iranian crude oil as part of a package of bills being brought to the floor in response to Iran’s attack on Israel. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump S

  • Johnson Unveils Plan for Aid to Israel, Ukraine

    Iran’s unprecedented direct attack on Israel this weekend has ramped up the pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson to decide on a path forward for foreign aid funding that has been stalled in the House for months. House Republicans met this evening to discuss their next steps, and Johnson reportedly again rejected the idea of allowing a vote on the $95 billion aid package passed by the Senate in February with strong bipartisan support. He instead laid out a plan calling for Republicans to vote on sepa

  • Big Oil Companies Warm to Biden After Years of Bad Blood

    Once a favorite foil of the White House, some U.S. oil executives have reached an unlikely truce with the president’s lieutenants.

  • Singapore's outgoing prime minister will stay on as senior minister, his successor says

    Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will stay on in the government as senior minister after he steps down next month, his successor said Tuesday. Lee, 72, announced Monday that he will end his 20-year rule and hand over to his deputy Lawrence Wong on May 15. Lee is the eldest son of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister who built the resource-poor city-state into one of the world’s richest nations during 31 years in office.

  • Minimum pay for Uber, Lyft drivers in Minneapolis pushed back to July

    A new law in Minneapolis that was to go into effect May 1 on Uber, Lyft compensation has been delayed. The post Minimum pay for Uber, Lyft drivers in Minneapolis pushed back to July appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Bitcoin Miners Face Pressure in Norway as New Legislation for Data Centers Implemented

    Norway has passed new legislation that will impose stricter regulations on data centers operating within the country.

  • New rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act include divisive accommodations for abortion

    Workers are entitled to time off and other job accommodations for abortions — along with pregnancy-related medical conditions like miscarriage, stillbirth and lactation — under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, according to finalized federal regulations published Monday. The regulations provide guidance for employers and workers on how to implement the law, which passed with robust bipartisan Congressional support in December 2022 but sparked controversy last year when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission included abortions in its draft rules. The language means that workers can ask for time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure.

  • House Speaker Plans Separate Ukraine, Israel Aid Votes to Overcome Deadlock

    Mike Johnson’s maneuver is aimed at breaking a monthlong deadlock over a $95 billion foreign-aid package the Senate passed earlier this year.

  • VA plans to resume Oracle EHR rollout by end of FY 2025, secretary says

    The agency needs a single electronic health record that’s more interoperable with the Department of Defense, VA Secretary Denis McDonough told lawmakers.

  • IRS says beats US tax filing season service goals, needs funding sustained

    The Internal Revenue Service started tax filing deadline day on Monday by announcing that it had exceeded its goals for speeding assistance to taxpayers and cutting phone hold times to three minutes, and underscoring the need for Congress to maintain adequate funding for the tax agency. THE TAKE: The IRS is completing its second tax return filing season with increased funding from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which initially provided $80 billion in funding over 10 years to modernize the agency, improve taxpayer services and boost enforcement.