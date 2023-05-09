Why Rishi Sunak should follow Norway and Sweden and scrap inheritance tax

07/11/2022. Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt. The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chats to the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej PlenkoviÄ on the first day of COP27. Picture by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Few things are certain except death and taxes – and the near-universal dislike of death taxes.

Inheritance tax is one of the most hated levies in Britain, with half of the public believing it is unfair according to polling. Only fuel duty and the BBC licence fee are more disliked.

It is therefore easy to see why Rishi Sunak is said to be considering slashing death duties before the next election.

Cutting an unpopular tax could give a much needed boost to the Conservatives, who are 14 points behind Labour and were badly bruised in local elections last week.

The Prime Minister could certainly afford it: despite being despised, inheritance tax is relatively inconsequential for the Exchequer. The levy affects only around 4pc of deaths and yields just 0.7pc of the Government’s overall tax receipts

The tiny take raises the question: could inheritance tax be scrapped altogether?

Ten OECD countries have already taken this step, while two – Estonia and Latvia – never taxed inheritance in the first place.

Even Sweden and Norway, which are known for their high taxes and wealth redistribution policies, have said good riddance to the death tax.

Their experience holds lessons for the UK.

Sweden was the first country to kill off the loathed levy in 2004 under a social democrat government.

“Every party including the Communists and the Conservatives voted for scrapping the inheritance tax,” Anders Ydstedt, a partner at Scantech Strategy Advisors in Malmo, says.

He campaigned against the tax before it was axed in his role at the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise at the time.

Unlike in Britain, small businesses were not exempt from inheritance tax, which created huge problems, Ydstedt says. The country was left with a very complex system where people had to sell some of their business in anticipation of their passing, or small companies had to borrow money to pay tax when an owner passed away.

This – and an unpopular wealth tax that was also subsequently scrapped – triggered many big companies to leave Sweden, he says.

Faced with a clearly broken system, Ydstedt says it was considered fairer to bin inheritance tax completely rather than make exemptions.

As in Britain, “the revenue for the government was very small compared to overall tax take,” he adds.

“Afterwards we saw many positive things,” Ydstedt says, including a more straightforward tax system and fewer Swedish businesses moving overseas because of the state burden.

Today “there is hardly ever any discussion” about bringing it back, he says.

Ten years after Sweden dropped the tax, its next-door neighbour decided to follow suit. A conservative Norwegian government ditched the unpopular tax in 2014.

“It was really poorly targeted,” says Per-Ole Hegdal, head of tax for Danske Bank in Norway.

Norway had a very low threshold of only 470,000 Norwegian kroner (£35,000) for its inheritance tax. By comparison, the British threshold has been £325,000 since 2009.

Despite this, the Norwegian tax also brought in very little money: less than 3bn Norwegian kroner (£220m) a year.

Hegdal says: “The inheritance tax was intended to contribute to redistribution, but research showed that it affected the rich to a small extent.

“One of the arguments for removing the inheritance tax in 2014 was also that we got rid of a complicated set of regulations while freeing up resources for the tax authorities.”

Norway instead switched to a “continuity principle” where assets are taxed when the heir sells what they have inherited, rather than when they inherit it.

However, almost a decade after it was scrapped, some in Norway are now pushing for inheritance tax to be reinstated. A government-appointed committee has recommended reintroducing the levy to bring Norway in line with peer countries and help to meet the rising costs of an ageing population.

Part of the reason Oslo is looking for new ways to raise cash is because Norway’s vast oil revenues are under threat from the shift to net zero.

Hegdal says: “Future pension expenses in combination with reduced oil revenues will create major budgetary challenges. The state needs more income to make the budget [add] up.”

While Sweden scrapped its wealth tax many years ago, Norway still hits people with personal levies if they have a net worth above 1,7 million Norwegian Kronor (£130,000).

This has prompted an exodus of some of the country’s richest people, with several billionaires moving to Switzerland.



Hegdal believes bringing back inheritance tax could allow the government to cut wealth taxes in an effort to stop – or even reverse – the exodus of billionaires.

But, he adds, a choice between inheritance and wealth taxes is “like choosing between the plague and cholera.”

It would be better if the government simply spent less money, he says.

In Britain, inheritance tax is on course to hit more and more people in the coming years as frozen thresholds and inflation drag more people into the bracket.

Inheritance tax only generates around £7bn a year in revenues but that will rise to £8.4bn by 2028, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

More grieving families will soon face the levy than at any point since the 1970s under Harold Wilson and James Callghan, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

“There is a fundamental question about whether we should have an inheritance tax at all,” says Stuart Adam of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

“If we do have one, I think it could work damn sight better than the current one does.”

As it was in Sweden, the complexity of the system is a major issue in Britain.

“It’s chock full of loopholes” meaning that two people inheriting a similar level of wealth could end up paying very different amounts, Adam says.

“The very richest seem to pay a smaller percentage and typically find it easier to avoid than the merely well-off,” Adam says.

“The result of all of this is that you've got an unpopular tax with quite a high rate, catching more people but still not raising very much revenue.”

The system is also outdated. For example, while land for agriculture is exempt from the tax, this does not apply if the land is used for environmental activities like wind farms.

Business owners also need to own more than half of a business to get relief, which inadvertently penalises joint ventures.

Jo Bateson of KPMG says: "It feels like the tax relief hasn't quite kept pace with how modern businesses are putting themselves together.”

"It doesn't raise a lot and it probably costs quite a lot to collect.”

In Sweden, there are no regrets about scrapping the tax almost two decades ago.

“It's a positive story,” says Ydstedt

Getting rid of the inheritance tax would be a cheap vote winner for Rishi Sunak and, given it was voted through by left-leaning Nordic countries, the Prime Minister could feasibly sell the policy to both left and right.

Sunak could do worse than take inspiration from the Scandinavians.

The Treasury said pre-election tax cuts have not yet been discussed.

