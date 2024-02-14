Why Robinhood Stock Jumped 13% Today

Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) jumped as much as 17.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares closed the day up 13%.

The big quarter

Revenue jumped 24% to $471 million in the quarter due to a 41% jump in interest revenue to $236 million and an 8% jump in transaction revenue to $200 million. Net income was $30 million, or $0.03 per share, from a loss of $166 million, or $0.19 per share a year ago.

Analysts were only expecting revenue of $457 million and a loss of $0.01 per share, so results easily topped estimates.

In 2024, management expects operating expenses to fall from $2.4 billion to between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion.

The big question for Robinhood

The improvements in the business are positive, but Robinhood's total operating expenses for 2023 were still 130% of total revenue. That's not a way to make a profit even if a business is growing.

On top of that, dilution is a very real problem, with $871 million in stock-based compensation given out in 2023. This kind of compensation has a very real cost for the business and will dilute shareholders if the value of the company goes up.

While I like the results, I don't think this is fundamentally a company that's proven the ability to operate profitably long-term, so I will sit out for now and wait for the operating expenses and stock-based compensation to come more in line with revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Story continues

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Robinhood Stock Jumped 13% Today was originally published by The Motley Fool